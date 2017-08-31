Zerberus Guitars Using Graph Tech’s Ratio Tuned Machine Heads

(Image credit: Graph Tech)

Graph Tech Guitar Labs announces that Zerberus Guitars has chosen to feature Ratio Tuned Machine heads on its instruments.

“I’ve had tuners that felt like there was sand inside the gear, and tuners that felt like the gear was kind of an elliptical," says Frank Scheucher of Zerberus Guitars. "Graph Tech’s Ratio Tuners are precise, predictable and very fast.

“At first, I thought that the Ratio option was just another answer to a question on that nobody had asked, but after installing the first set of Ratios on one of my gorgonized guitars, I knew I was wrong. Each gear has its own specific ratio based on the core diameter of the string. This makes tuning the guitar feel more natural and intuitive. For a guitar player who tunes his or her guitars frequently, this must be a revelation.”

Ratio Tuners provide Scheucher with the customization options needed to satisfy his customers. Graph Tech is well known for its ability to customize options for OEM customers. Having Scheucher choose Ratio Tuners for his Gorgonized Guitars proves his strong understanding of quality parts, innovation and the true value of Ratio.

Dave Dunwoodie of Graph Tech Guitar Labs says, “Zerberus Guitars is building some pretty amazing instruments that are breaking new ground in their style and features, and we’re proud to be a part of their vision. Ratio machine heads, using our patented multi-geared technology, allows Zerberus Guitars to tune faster, more accurately and intuitively. We welcome Zerberus to our family of customers equipping their brands with Ratio, which now include Washburn, Martin, Hagstrom, Framus, Ovation, Italia and Riversong.”

