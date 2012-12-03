Zoom Introduces MS-100BT MultiStomp Guitar Pedal with Bluetooth

Zoom has officially introduced its most advanced guitar pedal to date in the Bluetooth-capable MS-100BT MultiStomp.

The MS-100BT comes standard with 100 pre-loaded effects and amp models, giving you countless combinations to choose from. If that's not enough, guitarists can use Zoom's free iOS StompShare amp to browse, sample and download additional effects, which can then be transferred to the MS-100BT via Bluetooth. The pedal features 92 stompbox models and eight amp models, and allows use of up to six effects simultaneously.

Aesthetically, the MS-100BT features a large LCD screen, a single footswitch and analog-style parameter knobs.

The MS-100BT — which also features a built-in auto-chromatic tuner — operates via AC adapter and battery power, and lists for $149.99. You can learn more about the MS-100BT here, and pick up a free StompShare iOS app at the App Store here. Check out a demo of the pedal below.