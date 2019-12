(Image credit: ZVEX)

ZVEX has debuted an updated version of its Fuzz Factory pedal, the Russian Fuzz Factory 7.

The Russian FF7 features two rare, Russian GT308V germanium transistors, plus a three-position toggle, nine-position rotary switch, and a switchable passive tone control to roll off high-end.

You can watch a demo of the pedal—which is available now for $469—below.

For more info on the Russian Fuzz Factory 7, head on over to zvex.com.