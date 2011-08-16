Clutch: Tim Sult and Neil Fallon "Electric Worry" Video Lesson

These videos are bonus content related to the October 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the October 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this series of videos, Clutch's Tim Sult and Neil Fallon show you how to play "Electric Worry" from the band's 2007 album From Beale Street to Oblivion. For the song, Neil plays slide guitar in Open G tuning while Tim plays in standard.

Main Guitar Figures, Neil's Guitar Part

Tim's Guitar Part, 1st Solo

2nd and 3rd Solos, Gear for "Electric Worry"