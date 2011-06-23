Trending

Guitar World: August 2011 Issue Video Downloads

By

To download the August issue videos, right-click with your mouse and "save as."

Right-click here for single download link (huge zip file = long download time!)

Lessons:

Whitesnake's Doug Aldrich

Part 1 gear

Part 2 recording

Part 3 "Love Will Set You Free"

Part 4 "Love Will Set You Free"

Part 5 "Slow an Easy"

Mark Tremonti

Mark Tremonti Part 1

"Ghost of Days Gone By" Part 1

"Ghost of Days Gone By" Part 2

Milos Karadaglic
Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Seether

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Gear Reviews

Laguna LE50 electric guitar

ESP AC30E QM acoustic-electric guitar

AXL USA SRO Artist guitar

MXR Custom Badass '78 Distortion

Albion TCT 35 combo amp

DiMarzio Angel DP232 Acoustic System

Trace Elliot AH 1200-12 head and 1048 and 1818 cabinets

Victoria Ivy League combo

Columns

Dale Turner Hole Notes Figures 1–3

Dale Turner Hole Notes Figures 4–7

In Deep Figure 1

In Deep Figure 2

In Deep Figures 3–5

In Deep Figures 6–7

In Deep Figures 8–9

John 5 Chop Shop

Keith Wyatt Talkin Blues Figures 1–2

Keith Wyatt Talkin Blues Figure 3

Metal Mike Metal for Life Part 1

Metal Mike Metal for Life Part 2

Metal Mike Metal for Life Part 3

Misha Mansoor Djent Set

Figure 1

Figures 2–3