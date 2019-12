This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the Albion TCT 35 watt combo amp. The Albion is capable of producing a mind-blowing array of organic gain levels and tonal signatures. Gigging guitarists will appreciate its ability to replicate a range of signature amp tones.