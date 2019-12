This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario demonstrates the DiMarzio Angel DP232 Acoustic System, which consists of the DP230 magnetic pickup, the Angel Active EQ circuit built into an endpin jack and a Shadow Nanoflex under-saddle pickup.