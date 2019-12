This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone Chorus pedal, which essentially fits the classic Small Clone circuit into a box small enough to fit easily onto a pedalboard, while somehow delivering an even bigger sound.