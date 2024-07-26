5 easy ways to make open chords more interesting

By
published

Players such as David Bowie and Joni Mitchell have deployed alternate voicings to great effect in their songwriting, and they can be a powerful songwriting tool to have under your belt

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust plays an acoustic with a soundhole mounted pickup
(Image credit: Express/Express/Getty Images)

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with a good ‘straight up’ major or minor chord, particularly on acoustic guitar, but with a few little adjustments such as lifting a finger off or moving a note up or down a semitone, you’ll find that there are lots of other sounds available to you.

It’s true to say that a good song will often stand up on solo acoustic guitar, but that’s no reason for us to rest on our laurels. Players such as David Bowie, Pete Townshend, Joni Mitchell and Andy Summers have all created ideas that could be played with simple chords – but some depth and interest would be lost.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.