5 weird chord shapes that will add mystery, suspense and drama to your songwriting

By
( )
published

Aspiring film soundtrack artists, apply within, because with high drama, sometimes you need something more exotic than an open G...

Guitar playing
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alexandr Dubynin)

Just as we might view major chords as having a ‘happy’ sound and minor chords as bringing a ‘sad’ feeling to a song, there are many other atmospheres or moods that we can create by manipulating or altering the voices in a chord.

This can include adding or taking away, with a great example being sus chords, where the suspended note (either a 2nd or 4th) replaces the 3rd, rather than adding it (you guessed right: this would make add2 or add4). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.