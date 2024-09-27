What are 6/9 chords? Meet 5 chord shapes that make perfect set closers – and murder mystery soundtracks

By
( )
published

6/9 chords have a sound like no other, and their evocative voicing has made them a favorite of Brian Setzer. But they can be ominous, too…

Brian Setzer has some fun as he wears a red neckerchief and plays a round-up orange Gretsch onstage
(Image credit: Steve Thorne/Redferns)

Sometimes, when music theory ties us in knots, it’s good to remember that so much of what we’re dealing with is just names for sounds. And sometimes those names struggle to keep up with the complexities of music as much as we do!

One term that can throw people at first is the 6/9 chord, so this feature will attempt to dispel any mystery about them and their possible variants.

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.