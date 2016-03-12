James Taylor Shows How He Plays “Country Road”

Yes, here it is straight from the man himself, James Taylor.

He tunes to drop D and demonstrates his hammer-off method for performing this classic.

In his official lesson series, Taylor also includes a camera inside the sound hole so you get an inside-out view of this right hand technique.

“Country Road” appears on Taylor’s 1970 second album, Sweet Baby James. "Country Road" reached Number 37 on the Billboard pop singles chart in early 1971. It is also featured on Taylor's 1976 Greatest Hits record.

Check it out here and then try it yourself.

Find more at jamestaylor.com.