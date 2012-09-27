All That Jazz: Concepts for Expanding on Funk Rhythm Guitar

The following content is related to the November 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Over my past two columns, I've been investigating different approaches to improvisation on the guitar, specifically addressing ways to combine chordal and single-note-line ideas effectively to create rhythm parts that are both harmonically and rhythmically interesting and inspired.

The most important part of this process is to find a way to do this as instantly and spontaneously as possible, and this is true for anything this is truly improvisational.