He was one of blues guitar’s great unsung heroes, renowned for his raw energy, fiery lead work and funky rhythms – the story and playing behind the ‘Otis Redding of guitar’

No one who saw him play could forget him, but he’s often overlooked whenever the legends of blues guitar are mentioned, it's time Luther Allison got his dues

Luther Allison rocks the crowd at the 12th Chicago Blues Festival 1995. He wears a blue-and-white pattern shirt and plays a Gibson Les Paul Standard Gold Top.
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

In this lesson, we’re shining a spotlight on an unsung hero of blues: Luther Allison. Known for his electrifying performances and soulful intensity, Allison left an indelible mark on the blues scene, despite never achieving the mainstream success he deserved over his four-decade career.

Born in 1939 in Widener, Arkansas, Allison moved to Chicago as a teenager, where he immersed himself in the city’s vibrant blues scene. Influenced by legends like Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, he developed a fierce, soulful style on both guitar and vocals.

David is a guitarist, producer, and educator. He has performed worldwide as a session musician, with artists and bands spanning many musical genres. He draws upon over 20 years of experience in both live performance and studio work, as well as numerous composing credits. As a producer, he's collaborated with artists across genres, including pop, RnB, and neo soul. David holds a master’s in jazz guitar and teaches at BIMM London and the London College of Music. He is also a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques magazine, sharing his love of blues in a monthly column.