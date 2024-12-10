Their ingeniously arranged rhythm guitars fueled one of prog metal's most pioneering bands and gave them an orchestral edge – how Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo became two of metal's most cerebral riff-masters

Queensrÿche's high-concept metal still feels cult even though the Washington band are bona-fide platinum-selling stars. DeGarmo and Wilton's approach can be applied across all metal subgenres, too

Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo of Queensrÿche play ESP S-styles live onstage during the 1991 Monsters of Rock Tour in Belgium. Check out the Britney-style mics.
(Image credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

One of the landmark features that sets Queensrÿche’s music apart from other rock and metal bands is the cleverly orchestrated rhythm guitars. Their classic sound is largely due to the interplay between Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo’s parts.

Often one guitar will focus on low, driven, sustaining chords as the other creates high melodic motifs. Or they’ll explore harmonic movement against the open strings, while integrating crystal clean tones to elevate the tension and drama.

Jamie Hunt
Jamie Hunt

Jamie is a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar magazines. He is also a Principal Lecturer in guitar and live performance at BIMM Bristol. Alongside this, he shares seven string guitar duties with Steve Smyth (ex-Testament, ex-Nevermore, Forbidden), in the modern thrash metal band One Machine. Additionally, Jamie is the UK brand ambassador for ESP guitars, where he creates product demos and delivers clinics across the UK and throughout the Scandinavian countries. More recently, he co-created the ESP School of Metal Guitar, where a team of versatile metal guitarists break down all things heavy.