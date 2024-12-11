His cascading melodies are like a pianist using the sustain pedal, while his double-stop lines channel an entire horn section – Rodrigo Gouveia is a neo-soul maestro, and this masterclass in his style will make you a more rounded player

Crossing the boundaries of jazz, soul and soul, this JTCguitar lesson presents practical strategies for expanding your sound with melodic embellishments and triads that fill the mix

Rodrigo Gouveia
Rodrigo’s style is a rich combination of jazz, fusion and soul sounds, always firmly based around strong melodies. Most importantly, he uses the guitar to create a huge range of less obviously ‘guitar-like’ textures.

His cascading chord/melodies are reminiscent of a pianist using the sustain pedal, since they beautifully blend into one another. However, on top of this he effortlessly plays quick lines with double-stops or even full triads, channelling an entire horn section!

