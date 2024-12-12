He’s the fearless, Strat-wielding counterpart to icons like Pat Metheny, John Scofield and Allan Holdsworth – and Wayne Krantz forged a raw, rhythmic approach to fusion guitar

A lesson inspired by the jazz great that will help the advanced players out there take their improv chops to the next level

Jazz-fusion maestro Wayne Krantz is lost in the moment as he plays a solo onstage in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns)

Although he has been associated with the New York jazz and fusion scene since the 1990s, Wayne Krantz is originally from Corvallis, Oregon where he was born on 26th July, 1956.

Krantz took up the guitar at age 14 inspired by The Beatles and was later drawn to progressive rock bands, particularly Jethro Tull and Chicago. Krantz attended Berklee Music School and has described himself as a Pat Metheny-style player during this period.

