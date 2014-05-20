Bent Out of Shape: Learning Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, Part 8

Welcome to the penultimate lesson on learning Mozart's 25th symphony in G minor!

We are very close to the end, and — for everyone who has followed me with this series — I hope you've found it useful. For this lesson, much like with Part 7, we're going to play something that follows a previous section (in this case, from Part 4) but within a different relative key.

Part 8 takes the same themes from Part 4 (which is based in Bb major) but arranges the notes within the much more dramatic sounding scale of G harmonic minor.

The melodies and movement within the scale are identical but begin on a different root note. It's quite interesting to see how by changing your root within the same scale (in this case G minor) you can create a completely feel or emotion. This is the principle behind modes and is clearly demonstrated in the difference between Part 4 and Part 8. (BTW: You can find parts 1 through 7 under RELATED CONTENT — right below my photo.)

This section is mostly 8th and quarter notes, which makes very easy technically except for two bars with 16th-note phrases. By now, we have seen similar sections in previous parts so these should not pose too much trouble for you.

As an additional challenge, I have arranged the majority of the melodies on the high E string. This will help develop your skills playing on a single string and also help visualize a minor scale along a single string instead of the standard "three note per string" shapes.

Next week will be the final lesson, cheers!

