Born of Osiris Guitarist Lee McKinney Shows You How to Play "Ascension"

Last year, Chicago's Born of Osiris unleashed their sophomore album, The Discovery, cementing themselves as one of the bands to watch in a burgeoning progressive metal scene.

To help you get some of their most tantalizing licks down, BOO guitarist Lee McKinney recently filmed an exclusive video lesson for Guitar World detailing the ins and outs of the albums third track, "Ascension." Watch it below.

And for more Born of Osiris, check out the July 2012 issue of Guitar World, which features the complete guitar and bass tab for "Now Arise," along with a detailed lesson plan.

