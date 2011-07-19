Chords: Joni Mitchell "A Case of You"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Joni Mitchell
Song: "A Case of You"
Album: Blue
INTRO:
C F Am G Am F Em Dm C
e||-------------------------------------------------------------|
B||-5---10----13---12-13--10-10---10-10---8--8---8-8--6---5-5-3-|
G||-0----0-----0----0--0---0--0----0--0---0--0---0-0--0---0-0-0-|
D||-------------------------------------------------------------|
A||-3----8----12---10-12---8--8----8--8---7--7---7-7--5---3-3-2-|
E||-------------------------------------------------------------|
G C Am7 G G Am7 G G G G
e|---------------------------------------|
B|--3--5---1---1-p0--0--1---3-3--3-3-----|
G|--0--0---0---0-----0--0---0-0--0-0--0-0|
D|-------------------0--0----------------|
A|--2--3---0---0------------2-2--2-2-----|
E|-------------------3--3----------------|
C G/B
Just before our love got lost you said
Am7
"I am as constant as a northern star"
Dm C
And I said, "Constant in the darkness
G/B
Where's that at?
Am7 G
If you want me I'll be in the bar"
C G/B
On the back of a cartoon coaster
Am7
In the blue TV screen light
Dm C
I drew a map of Canada
C C/B Am7
Oh Ca - na - da
Dm C G/B
With your face sketched on it twice
Chorus:
F Em
Oh, you’re in my blood like holy wine
Dm C
You taste so bitter and so sweet
C C/B Am7
Oh I could drink a case of you and
Dm C G/B
Still I'd be on my feet
(Intro Progression)
I'd still be on my feet
C G/B
Oh I am a lonely painter
Am7
I live in a box of paints
Dm C
I'm frightened by the devil
G/B Am7 G
And I'm drawn to those ones that ain't afraid
C G/B
I remember that time that you told me, you said
Am7
"Love is touching souls" Surely you touched mine
Dm C
’Cause part of you pours out of me
G/B Am7 G
In these lines from time to time
Chorus
C G/B
I met a woman, she had a mouth like yours
Am7
She knew your life, she knew your devils and your deeds
And she said
Dm C
"Go to him, stay with him if you can
G/B Am7 G
But be prepared to bleed"
Chorus