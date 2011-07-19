Chords: Joni Mitchell "A Case of You"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Joni Mitchell

Song: "A Case of You"

Album: Blue

INTRO:

C F Am G Am F Em Dm C

e||-------------------------------------------------------------|

B||-5---10----13---12-13--10-10---10-10---8--8---8-8--6---5-5-3-|

G||-0----0-----0----0--0---0--0----0--0---0--0---0-0--0---0-0-0-|

D||-------------------------------------------------------------|

A||-3----8----12---10-12---8--8----8--8---7--7---7-7--5---3-3-2-|

E||-------------------------------------------------------------|

G C Am7 G G Am7 G G G G

e|---------------------------------------|

B|--3--5---1---1-p0--0--1---3-3--3-3-----|

G|--0--0---0---0-----0--0---0-0--0-0--0-0|

D|-------------------0--0----------------|

A|--2--3---0---0------------2-2--2-2-----|

E|-------------------3--3----------------|

C G/B

Just before our love got lost you said

Am7

"I am as constant as a northern star"

Dm C

And I said, "Constant in the darkness

G/B

Where's that at?

Am7 G

If you want me I'll be in the bar"

C G/B

On the back of a cartoon coaster

Am7

In the blue TV screen light

Dm C

I drew a map of Canada

C C/B Am7

Oh Ca - na - da

Dm C G/B

With your face sketched on it twice

Chorus:

F Em

Oh, you’re in my blood like holy wine

Dm C

You taste so bitter and so sweet

C C/B Am7

Oh I could drink a case of you and

Dm C G/B

Still I'd be on my feet

(Intro Progression)

I'd still be on my feet

C G/B

Oh I am a lonely painter

Am7

I live in a box of paints

Dm C

I'm frightened by the devil

G/B Am7 G

And I'm drawn to those ones that ain't afraid

C G/B

I remember that time that you told me, you said

Am7

"Love is touching souls" Surely you touched mine

Dm C

’Cause part of you pours out of me

G/B Am7 G

In these lines from time to time

Chorus

C G/B

I met a woman, she had a mouth like yours

Am7

She knew your life, she knew your devils and your deeds

And she said

Dm C

"Go to him, stay with him if you can

G/B Am7 G

But be prepared to bleed"

Chorus