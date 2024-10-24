“We’ve all played them, but how many of us can say we know how 7th chords actually work?” Get more out of one of guitar’s most important shapes with 5 chords that demystify the dominant 7th

They are so commonplace that we take the theory behind them for granted. Here are five 7th chords, the theory underpinning them, and some ideas for modifying them

We’ve all played them, but how many of us can say we know how 7th chords actually work? There’s more to them than meets the eye… In this lesson, we’ll go through the difference between a dominant, major and minor 7th, plus the apparent contradiction of the minor/major 7th. Let's go.

The first 7th chord most of us learn is called just that: C7, G7, A7, etc. It seems reasonable to assume these consist of the root, 3rd, 5th and 7th of the scale, right? Wrong! This would make a major 7th chord. For a regular 7th chord, we need root, 3rd, 5th and b7 – but to say 'a flat 7' would be too easy to confuse with the chord A b7, a completely different thing.

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.