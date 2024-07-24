He taught John Lennon to fingerpick, shaping future Beatles classics, while the ’60s music press compared him to Bob Dylan – why Donovan is an under-appreciated acoustic guitar great

As legend tells it, he was the man who taught John Lennon to pick. And he sure could write a song. We pay tribute to the flying Scotsman of the Swinging Sixties, Donovan Phillips Leitch, with this lesson in his folk-informed style

In this lesson, we’re going back to the ‘flower power’ era of the mid-late 1960s with a singer-songwriter guitarist who would have an influence on some of the world’s best-loved musicians.

Scotsman Donovan Phillips Leitch was born in 1946 and found fame in a decade when using just your first name could carry you all the way into the mainstream. He emerged from the British folk scene taking a solid grounding in acoustic guitar fingerpicking and combining it with the psychedelic and jazz influences that inspired so many musicians of his time.

