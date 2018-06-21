Easy Arpeggios Every Guitarist Should Know

Darrell Braun, one of our favorite-ish YouTube bloggers, usually compares different makes and models of guitars in his videos. Once in a while he throws us a curveball, and the results are always educational and enjoyable. This time out, Darrell is demonstrating some easy arpeggios that all guitarists should have in their arsenal.

"Looking to add a creative spark to your rhythm or lead playing?," Darrell asks, "Try out these arpeggios to inspire some new ideas!"

Take a look, and if you like what you see, you can purchase a worksheet with more exercises, patterns and tabs from Braun's Etsy page.

As always, be sure to visit Darrell’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.