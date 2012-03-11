Exclusive: Janus — "In Flames" Video Lesson

In the video below, Janus guitarist Mike Tyranski shows you how to play “In Flames,” a song off Janus' upcoming album, Nox Aeris, which will be released March 27 on REALID Records.

The album's title, which is Latin for “night air,” is rooted in the 14th century, when a third of Europe's population died of the plague. People believed going outdoors at night would cause them to succumb to the Black Death.

When writing Nox Aeris, Janus thought this was an apt metaphor for their own journey, preconceived notions of their own being flipped around as they became a bigger, more established band since the release of 2009's Red Right Return.

Nox Aeriscan be pre-ordered from iTunes here. Look forward to an interview with Janus next Monday, March 19, on GuitarWorld.com.

Janus -- David Scotney, guitarist Mike Tyranski, bassist Alan Quitman and drummer Johnny Salazar — are on a U.S. tour with Chevelle and Middle Class Rut. Here are the remaining dates:

Tue 3/13 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom

Wed 3/14 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium

Fri 3/16 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

For more info, visit Janus' official website and Facebook page.