Exclusive: Taproot Video Lesson

In the following video, Taproot guitarist Mike DeWolf shows you how to play some of the key riffs from the band's latest album, The Episodes (buy on iTunes), including "Good Morning," "A Kiss From The Sky" and "Around The Bend." See if you've got what it takes to keep up!

In just a week, Taproot will kick off a run of shows with Smile Empty Soul that you won't want to miss. Get all the dates for the upcoming trek, which kicks off next Wednesday in Battle Creek, at this location.

The Episodes is out now on Victory Records.