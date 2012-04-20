Exclusive: Textures Premiere Play-Through Video for "Singularity"

Dutch progressive metal band Textures made a lot of waves last year with the release of Dualism (buy on iTunes), their fourth studio album.

The band recently polled fans to determine which song off Dualism to record a guitar play-through video for, and the clear winner was track seven, "Singularity."

True to their word, guitarist Bart Hennephof sat down, hit "Record" and showed you just how to play the album's most popular cut. The guys were nice enough to give GuitarWorld.com the exclusive premiere of the play-through video, which you can check out below.

Textures will be playing select festival dates around Europe this summer. You can find live dates here. Be sure to give them some love on Facebook as well.