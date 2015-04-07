Exotic Techniques: Reverse Pedal Point Technique

In this lesson, I will demonstrate an interesting method of utilizing your index finger on your picking hand, which is traditionally used for two-handed tapping.

The tablature shows a descending legato run in the key of A natural minor comprised of groupings of eight notes.

There are no picked notes whatsoever here, just unassisted hammer-ons and pull-offs. The note that you see notated as being a "tapped" note with the capital "T" symbol is actually fretted with any finger from your picking hand. This allows you to use your fingers on your fretting hand to pull off and hammer onto the "reverse pedal point" (the note being fretted by your picking hand), as I like to call it (for lack of better terms).

In essence, this allows you to cross one hand over and behind the other to create this effect. After every bar (every 16 notes) in this example is when I like to move my reverse pedal point to the next string. The most challenging aspect of this technique is keeping the strings from ringing out around the note being fretted.

With a little trial and error, you can experiment with your own methods and find a specific angle and position for your left and right hand that will allow you to execute this example without much excess noise. This technique also requires considerable strength from your fretting hand, because the notes being generated are created by the momentum of one hand, rather than being picked and fretted by two hands.

Check out the video and figures below.

