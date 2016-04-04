Extreme Harmonics Lesson: Making Sick Sounds with Guitarist Mattias Eklundh

Since we guitarists tend to enjoy sick sounds, we thought we'd share this lesson video by Swedish guitar whiz Mattias Eklundh.

In the clip, which is titled "Harmonics #5," Eklundh lays down some basics about how harmonics work.

Then, starting around 1:31, 2:15 and (especially) 2:45, things start getting freaky, courtesy of some extreme—even dissonant—harmonics.

As always, check out the video and try to incorporate Eklundh's methods into your own playing. (I mean, if you're into that sort of thing, of course.)

If you'd like to hear more of Eklundh's playing, be sure to watch this demo video of Caparison Guitars' eight-string AH8 model, which we posted in June.

For more about Eklundh, visit the appropriately named freakguitar.com.