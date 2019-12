Below, check out a brand-new demo video for the eight-string AH8 model by Caparison Guitars.

The guitarist in the clip is Sweden's Mattias IA Eklundh.

We hope to have more information about this guitar in the near future. In the meantime, for more about Caparison Guitars, check out caparisonguitarcompany.com. For more about Eklundh, visit freakguitar.com.