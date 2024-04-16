Shred to impress with these fast guitar licks that sound harder than they actually are

By Simon Barnard
( Guitar Techniques )
published

We all know speed is not the be all and end all, but sometimes more is simply more. This lesson will take you to the edge, maybe beyond, following in the footsteps of Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen and Gary Moore

Steve Vai live onstage with the original G3 lineup in 2024
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Having a set of fast lead licks is a useful tool to add some flair and spice to solos. Quite often, these licks may sound a lot harder to play than they actually are, creating quite the illusion for the listener. 

There are many techniques that work well for playing fast lead licks. Legato is a great example of this. Even a simple two-note trill played at speed can sound flashy. Adding a third note takes the excitement up a notch. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Simon Barnard
Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.