Five Easy Shred Licks Inspired by Eddie Van Halen

If you’re looking for some easy shred licks, you’ve come to the right place. Robert Baker has uploaded a lesson in which he demonstrates five pattern-based shred licks that are much easier to play than they sound.

The theme to these licks, as Robert explains, is take one shape and move it across the strings.

“Quite a few of these are inspired by Eddie Van Halen,” he says. “To me, he’s the master. When you hear these licks, you think, Oh my god, I’ll never be able to play those. And then you learn them, and you’re like, Oh wow, it’s really not that difficult what he’s doing. He’s just so creative and makes them sound so amazing.”

You can get the tab for this lesson here. You can also check out Robert’s lesson packs right here, and use Codelesson20 to receive a 20 percent discount, while it’s in effect.

For more of Robert’s lessons, visit his YouTube channel.