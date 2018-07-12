Five Exotic Guitar Licks That Will Make You Stand Out

If you're looking to challenge yourself a little, and get some artistic inspiration along the way, this here lesson might be just what you're looking for.

In his latest video, guitar instructor Darrell Braun shows you five of his favorite "exotic" licks. You can check the lesson out for yourself above, and see if these licks add some spice and flair to your solos.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can pick up some of Darrel's other exercises from his Patreon page.

Be sure to visit Darrell’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.