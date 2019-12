Did it ever occur to you that some shredders might not really be as fast as you think—that maybe they just have discovered a few techniques to help them sound like they can shred?

In this new video, guitar instructor Robert Baker presents five six-string hacks that can make you sound faster than you really are. The techniques shown include sequencing, doubling, dynamics and more.

