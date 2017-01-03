Five Minor Pentatonic Licks That Don’t Sound Like Minor Pentatonic Licks

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

If you’ve played guitar long enough, you’re probably pretty savvy at detecting licks created from the minor pentatonic scale, thanks to the tell-tale quality of the intervals of the notes contained within the scale.

But what if you could use the minor pentatonic scale in fresh ways to create licks that sound uncharacteristic of it?

In this video, David Wallimann teaches you five new, unconventional pentatonic licks in the key of A minor. While the licks use the pentatonic scale, they feature techniques that help to disguise the scale and bring your pentatonic licks to life with fresh and unexpected sounds.

This video uses the five musical concepts David explains in his popular video “Five Minor Pentatonic Hacks Every Player Should Know,” which you can watch here.

“In that video, I shared with you five simple concept that you can apply to the minor pentatonic scale, or really any other scale, and make music out of it,” David explains. “These concept are meant to inspire you

“In this video, I’m going to give you five actual licks that use these different concepts—one lick per concept. To make things easy, we’re going to work in the key of A minor.”

David kindly provides the TAB and backing track for this lesson right here. So take a look, and let’s get started.

When you’re finished, be sure to check out David’s other informative and useful investigations into guitar at his YouTube channel.