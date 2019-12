Guitar practice can be a drag, but it doesn’t have to be. Guitar instructor Robert Baker has come up with five ways you can make guitar practice fun and more rewarding.

His tips include using melodic ideas, playing in a new area of the neck and—a very cool idea—using a drone track for scale practice. Check out the video below for the full list and instruction. Robert has also offered tab for this lesson, which you can get right here.

Check out Robert's YouTube channel for more of his videos.