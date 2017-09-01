(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Swedish-born guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen is the premier neoclassical shredder, known for his love of scalloped-fretboard Strats and walls of Marshall stacks. He's also known for coming up with extra-tasty, lightning-fast "blink and you'll miss them" licks.

In the new video below, which was posted to YouTube awhile back, U.K. shredder extraordinaire Andy James presents five Yngwie Malmsteen licks you need to know. Please note that these are "Yngwie style" licks, but they certainly get the style, feel and point across.

James has actually compiled a complete Malmsteen course; for more information, head here.