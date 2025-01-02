It's one of Joe Satriani and Steve Vai's favorite scales, and holds the most mysterious-sounding note combinations – here's how the Lydian mode works

Tuition
By
published

This bright but unusual sounding mode became popular among shredders after Joe Satriani and Steve Vai used it in the 80s. Here, Stuart Ryan explains what gives the Lydian mode its signature sound

The Lydian mode was popularized by Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – how to play the otherworldly scale - YouTube The Lydian mode was popularized by Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – how to play the otherworldly scale - YouTube
Watch On

Built from the fourth degree of the major scale, this mysterious-sounding mode is often used to convey hope and expectation, and has found favour with everyone from film and tv composers to instrumental rock legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.