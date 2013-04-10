Hole Notes: The Progressive, Acoustic Stylings of Virtuoso Picker Robert Fripp

The following content is related to the May 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

While Robert Fripp is perhaps best known for his contributions to the pioneering progressive-rock ensemble King Crimson, the guitarist’s full discography shows participation in more than 700 albums (including collaborations with David Bowie, Peter Gabriel and Brian Eno).

He’s also the founder of the League of Crafty Guitarists, is regarded as a pioneer of Frippertronics (a minimalist compositional approach using layered guitars, tape loops, repetitive arpeggiated textures and polyrhythms) and is the creator of what’s now termed “New Standard Tuning” (low to high, C G D A E G). In this lesson, we’ll focus primarily on the multifaceted guitarist’s acoustic work with King Crimson.