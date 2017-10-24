How to Break In a New Amp Speaker

Ever notice how a new amp sounds a bit too new—too harsh and stiff? That’s because the speaker is still factory fresh and needs a workout to loosen up. The only way to do that is to play through the amp for several hours to get the speaker moving and break it in.

There’s another method, though, one that you can do while you’re off working, shopping or doing whatever else you do with your day.

As Phillip McKnight demonstrates in this new video, he likes to break in his amps by recording some guitar riffs on a looper pedal and letting the looper play continuously through the amp at a reasonable volume while he goes about his day. He explains his method using a brand-new Fender Deluxe Reverb.

