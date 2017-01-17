How Danny Gatton Mixed Jazz Into the Pentatonic Box

(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

Today, I'm going to show you an easy way to fuse some jazz into the ol' pentatonic "box" without having to learn anything new—no theory or even new scales.

Using this easy, three-note shape and adjusting the pickup notes, you'd be amazed how jazzy you can sound instantly.

Here's a 12-minute video (with free downloads, too) that shows you exactly how Danny Gatton did this.

Since 2005, Doug Seven has demonstrated his unique method of playing and teaching and has impacted more than 2 million guitarists in more than 68 countries. His transparent and humble teaching style is dedicated to the guitarist who wants to experience total control and command of his or her skill, no matter what level or style.