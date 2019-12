In this new Guitar World video, Jeff Gunn shows you how to play artificial harmonics.

To produce an artificial harmonic, hold down a note on the neck with one finger of the non-dominant hand and use another finger to lightly touch a point on the string that is an integer divisor of its vibrational length.

Then pluck the side of the string that's closer to the bridge.

This technique is used to produce harmonic tones that are otherwise inaccessible.

For more about Gunn, visit jeffgunn.ca.