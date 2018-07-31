How to Steal a Guitar Lick and Make It Your Own

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

It’s great when music inspires us, but there’s a fine line between being influenced and outright stealing. The trick is to put your own twist on your hero’s licks and make them your own.

In this video, guitar instructor Robert Baker is back with some advice on how to do just that.

“Throughout all these years of playing guitar, that’s pretty much what it all is,” he says. “We’re all just stealing each other licks and just kind of adding our own spin to it.”

Robert shows three licks from established songwriters and demonstrates his techniques for turning them into something of his own. As always, he provides TAB for the same, which you can get right here.

Take a look, and be sure to check out Robert’s videos on his YouTube channel.