Guitar solos feeling uninspired? Learn how you can breathe new life into your licks and make sure your solos always sound like they’re going somewhere

By Total Guitar editors
( Guitar Techniques )
published

Turn your attention to the more musical side of lead guitar with four ways to develop a solo

Guitar Playing
(Image credit: Future)

Yes, yes, we are aware we’ve just been looking at improvising solos and that “creative soloing” might appear to be just a little bit similar... but bear with us. This next idea takes you a step further. 

Think of it as a more developed approach to improv if you like, but it’s also something to employ when writing longer solos. Here, we’re going to take a basic C minor pentatonic lick and demonstrate three ways you could adapt the idea to take it somewhere new. 

Recycling ideas and globalising concepts is a great way to maximise your vocabulary and make sure your solos always sound like they’re going somewhere. 

Example 1. The basic lick

(Image credit: Future)

This is our basic lick. It uses the C minor pentatonic scale and has a simple, memorable melody. The use of string bends and finger slides helps to bring the idea to life. 

Example 2. Changing the harmonic content

(Image credit: Future)

If we move our basic lick down three frets, a C major pentatonic version can be produced. Blues guitarists are fond of shifting licks around to make major versions with ease.  

Example 3. Add in target notes

(Image credit: Future)

We can add in target tones and flavour notes in to spice up our basic lick. Here we are adding a D note. This D doesn’t appear in the C minor pentatonic scale, but it sounds great. 

Example 4. Changing style

TGR380 Solo Lesson

(Image credit: Future)

With a change of tone and phrasing, we can adapt the basic lick to fit other styles of music. Here we’re using octaves and a neck pickup to beef up the sound. Use downward thumb strokes to get a jazz-style delivery.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Total Guitar editors
Total Guitar editors

Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of all levels, TG's world-class tuition is friendly, accessible and jargon-free, whether you want to brush up on your technique or improve your music theory knowledge. We also talk to the biggest names in the world of guitar – from interviews with all-time greats like Brian May and Eddie Van Halen to our behind the scenes Rig Tour features, we get you up close with the guitarists that matter to you.