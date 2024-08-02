“I think of the guitar as the singer, and the emotive qualities inherent in the human voice should be exhibited in the single-note lines”: How to connect melodic phrases using chromaticism and string bending, with Andy Timmons

The Ibanez signature artist presents an approach that will make your licks sing and help your solos stretch out, joining the dots between different musical ideas

In this lesson, I’d like to explore musically effective approaches to soloing over a 16-bar progression in the key of E minor: Em - A7 - Em - A7 - Cmaj7 - B7b9 - Cmaj - B7b9. For this improvised solo, I’ll incorporate some string bending, along with a little bit of chromaticism.

Andy Timmons is a world-renowned guitarist known for his work with the Andy Timmons Band, as well as Danger Danger and Simon Phillips.