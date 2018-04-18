How to Get a Crushing Guitar Tone

Here's another great video from the folks over at Gear Gods. In the channel's latest offering, Gear Gods' very own Trey Xavier details how you can get a crushing, heavy metal guitar tone.

"You don't have to go out and buy some new stuff," Xavier assures us. "You probably just need a little help dialing it in." In the clip, he goes into great detail about the effect and amp settings you should be aiming for. You can check out the tutorial above.

Be sure to visit Gear Gods’ YouTube channel for more great videos.