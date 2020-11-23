How to play guitar in 3 diverse Fender Telecaster styles

The Telecaster was one of the earliest electric guitar designs to come from Leo Fender’s Fullerton plant back in 1950.

Originally spec'd with a lone bridge position single-coil pickup and called the Esquire, it would soon receive its neck pickup and change of name – first to Broadcaster, then, following objections from Gretsch, who felt it too similar to their Broadkaster drum kit, to Telecaster.

A small number of interim models were made with no name on the headstock, earning themselves the ‘Nocaster’ nomenclature.

Here, we’re looking at some classic Tele tones and techniques. Don’t worry if you don’t own the guitar in question. There’s plenty to learn, whatever you play...

Country

Finding favour with country guitarists from its very first iteration through to the present day, the Telecaster has been seen in the hands of James Burton, Danny Gatton, Brent Mason, Brad Paisley and so many more, well, it’s almost an essential item! Select a bright bridge single-coil pickup for our typical lead lick.

Hard rock rhythm guitar

Perhaps it’s the simplicity and durability of the Tele that has bestowed upon it the reputation of a guitar that can take a beating. Try our tab example inspired by Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt, and Joe Strummer of The Clash.

Miyavi slap-bass style

Japanese guitarist Miyavi dishes out a fair beating to his “cyborg” Tele too, but using a raft of trademark slap techniques more associated with funk style bass.

Use the side of your thumb to slap the sixth string (instead of picking) and pluck the fifth with your first finger so it pops back against the fretboard.