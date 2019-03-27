How to Play Mark Knopfler-Style Guitar

Great guitarists often make their mark by taking what came before them and making it their own. They put a stamp on the music they play. Mark Knopfler is unquestionably one such guitarist.

Don't Miss! (Image credit: Cindy Moorhead) • 10 Beginner Guitar Songs That Are Easy and Fun to Play

His playing style, characterized chiefly by his unique fingerpicking, has made him a true guitar hero. His work as part of Dire Straits, on “Sultans of Swing,” “Money for Nothing” and “Romeo and Juliet” especially, showcase his signature technique.

Knopfler is known for his quick, rhythmic jabs and fills, but he’s also quite dynamic. “Money for Nothing” features a roaring, distorted riff, while the guitarist employs a softer touch, using a resonator guitar, on “Romeo and Juliet.”

Even though it often looks and sounds simple, imitating Knopfler’s style is easier said than done. Luckily for you, Guitar Tricks has an entire lesson on how to play in the style of Mark Knopfler. Be sure to watch the video above to learn all about it.