How to Strengthen Your Fret-Hand Pinky

Have you found that your pinky is the biggest inhibitor to your improvement as a guitar player? Well, Gear Gods' Trey Xavier has the exercise for you.

In this brand new video, Xavier demonstrates the "pinky trill," an exercise that can transform your pinky from your worst enemy into your best friend.

"In order to bring your pinky over from the dark side back into the light and make it an ally, you have to make it strong enough to obey you," Xavier says. He also demonstrates how you can try the exercise with each of your fingers.

