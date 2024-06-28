The tritone substitution is a staple of jazz guitar that’s been used by the greats. Here’s how you can use it to quite literally jazz up your chord progressions

By
( )
published

Tritone substitutions are jazz theory 101 – and you don't need a degree from Berklee to put them into practice

Pat Martino plays his Gibson signature guitar onstage at North Sea Jazz Festival
(Image credit: Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

The term tritone refers to an interval that spans three whole tones. For example, this could be: C to D, D to E then E to F#. However, another way of looking at it could be as an augmented 4th (C to F#) or a diminished 5th (C to Gb). As you can see, these are all different names for one specific sound. 

Once we get into chord progressions and ‘diatonic speak’ such as II-V-I, you may well come across the term ‘tritone substitution’. All this actually means is that a chord within a progression (usually the V) has been exchanged for another with the root a tritone away.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.