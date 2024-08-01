If you’re only bending strings with your second and third fingers, you’re missing out – strengthening your first and fourth fingers will help you express yourself like the greats

Blues heroes like Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan used their first and fourth fingers to bend – without support – to powerful effect. And with a bit of practice, you can learn their expressive solo techniques, too

Against a deep red background, Albert King bends a note on his Flying V
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The ability to bend notes is a facility not afforded to all instruments. This great technique, along with vibrato, allows guitarists to play with expression, often mimicking the fluidity of a singer.

The second and third fingers of the fretting hand are generally the preferred choice for string bends since they are much stronger than the fourth finger. They also allow the option of using additional fingers for support, which the first finger doesn’t.

Simon Barnard
Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.